Ferrari donate €1 million to support Emilia Romagna after heavy flooding

F1 were forced to cancel this weekend’s race at Imola following persistent rainfall across Tuesday and Wednesday.

The subsequent floods have caused widespread disruption in the area, leaving thousands affected.

F1 decided to cancel the event in the interest of safety, but also to allow local authorities and health services to focus their attention on the local population.

To aid the region’s recovery, Ferrari have donated 1 million euros.

They released a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon: “Ferrari supports the flood-affected community and is donating 1 million euros to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection, joining the regional fundraising campaign.”

Team boss Frederic Vasseur added: “On behalf of everyone working at Scuderia Ferrari I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment."

Imola officials have also confirmed fans will be eligible for a refund following the cancellation of the event.

All fans have been offered a refund, or the option to use their tickets for 2024 to attend the race next year.