F1 makes major TV change for upcoming Monaco Grand Prix

As reported by the Mirror, local station Tele Monte Carlo had produced TV coverage for the event over the years.

However, the good news for fans is now that it will now be in the control of F1.

This is the first time in the history of the sport that F1 has been responsible for the coverage of all of the races on the calendar.

Tele Monte Carlo have often been criticised for their subpar handling of F1’s glamour race.

It is important to note that this affects the world feed only - in the United Kingdom, F1 coverage will still be shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports - and other broadcasters around the world - show the 'world feed' when the action is happening on track.

Famously, they cut away from Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly’s battle at the 2021 race to show Lance Stroll cutting a chicane.

It should mean better coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix for the foreseeable future.

The Monaco GP will remain on the F1 calendar until 2025 after signing a new three-year deal last year.