Earlier this week there was an astonishing report in the Daily Mail claiming that Ferrari had offered Hamilton a £40 million deal to join the team for next year.

With F1 returning to action in Monaco this weekend, media day in the principality has been dominated by this topic.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur rubbished suggestions of an offer from the team to Hamilton, while the seven-time champion revealed afterwards that a contract agreement with Mercedes is imminent.

Alonso - who was Hamilton’s teammate famously at McLaren in 2007 - was asked for his opinion on whether he should stay at Mercedes or make the switch to Ferrari.

The Spaniard raced for Ferrari for five seasons between 2010 and 2014, finishing runner-up to Sebastian Vettel on three occasions.

When giving his response, Alonso amusingly made reference to Hamilton’s mantra of “winning and losing as a team” suggesting that he should stay put despite their struggles.

“I have no idea, but he always said that he wins and he loses together with the team, so... if he's not winning, he should stay,” Alonso said.

Will Hamilton stay at Mercedes?

It seems very likely that Hamilton will remain with the team which he’s enjoyed the majority of his success at.

Hamilton has won six of his seven world champions with Mercedes since joining them at the start of 2013.

Let’s not forget it was a bold decision from Hamilton to leave McLaren - who were regularly competing for victories and titles at the time, unlike Mercedes.

This time, though, Hamilton has made it clear he wants to stay.

While Mercedes are enduring another difficult spell in terms of on-track performance, their recent championship-winning success combined with his loyalty and freedom to the team makes it an obvious choice over Ferrari.

No doubt, Hamilton in a Ferrari would be blockbuster for F1, but it doesn’t make sense.