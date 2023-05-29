Max Verstappen’s stunning new Red Bull record is bad news for Sebastian Vettel

Verstappen’s victory at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix was his 39th, edging ahead of Vettel’s record of 38.

Vettel was 26 years old when he registered his final win in Red Bull colours, but Verstappen is still 25.

Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023? Video of Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023?

Vettel does, however, still hold the considerable edge over Verstappen in terms of F1 championships albeit that record may also expire eventually.

The German, now retired after a stint with Aston Martin, won four titles during his tenure at Red Bull.

Verstappen has won two in a row and is cruising to a third this season, with teammate Sergio Perez his biggest threat.

"If you have a good car for a while you can break these kinds of numbers," Verstappen said.

"But yeah, it's great. I mean, I would have never thought that I would be in this position in my career. When I grew up I wanted to be a Formula One driver and winning these races is amazing.

"It's better than I could have ever imagined, for sure."

Vettel has won 53 F1 grands prix in total, the third-most all-time. Michael Schumacher has 91, Lewis Hamilton has 103.