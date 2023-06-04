This was the stewards’ ruling on the Lewis Hamilton v George Russell collision in Barcelona
Mercedes and George Russell received a “formal warning” from the stewards at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix for their collision.
Lewis Hamilton and Russell made contact with each other during qualifying due to what was labelled a “miscommunication”.
Russell seemed to end plans for a flying lap, just as Hamilton was trying to pass him.
Hamilton was not told that Russell was moving slowly.
Russell, unaware of Hamilton, moved to the left and damaged his esteemed teammate’s front wing.
This “abnormal change of direction” from Russell is what the stewards were analysing.
Hamilton’s initial reaction was to call it “dangerous” on his team radio.
The FIA ruling said that Russell admitted to stewards “he had not checked his mirrors” but also “his team did not inform him” of Hamilton’s approach.
“However, in mitigation, he was reacting to the car in front of him”, the document continued.
Hamilton will start from fourth in Barcelona, Russell 12th.