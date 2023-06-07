Having followed up on an impressive maiden season with a strong start to 2023, Mercedes have exercised their option to renew their partnership with the British driver, according to Sky.

The 25-year-old initially joined Mercedes in 2022 on what was described as a “long-term deal”.

Although the terms were never fully divulged, it is understood the contract length was two years with an option for a further 12-months.

Mercedes and Russell are believed to have reached an agreement over a new two-year extension that will tie him down to the German manufacturer until the end of 2025.

"Mercedes have taken up the contractual option they already had on him, and they have extended that to the end of the 2025 season," Sky Sports News' Craig Slater said on Monday.

"There's been no formal announcement on this from Mercedes because it was already within their power to enforce this option they had, but that's what they've gone and done.

"I learned about from some senior figures in the sport yesterday, and I have been able to confirm that it has actually happened.”

Russell staged a remarkable recovery drive from 12th on the grid to complete the podium behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who was surprisingly outperformed by his younger teammate last season, held talks with Toto Wolff on Monday over his own future at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Hamilton was linked with a sensational switch to Ferrari for 2024, though both parties denied the reports and the 38-year-old has repeatedly insisted he has no plans to leave Mercedes.

"I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we are meeting with Toto tomorrow [Monday] so hopefully we can get something done," Hamilton said after equalling his best result of the season in Barcelona.