Ferrari introduced a major upgrade for their SF-23 car in Barcelona but Leclerc endured a miserable weekend that ended without any points.

An unexplained handling problem led to a shock Q1 elimination and Ferrari to change the rear-end of his car. Leclerc’s complaints continued in the race as he missed out on the top-10.

Ferrari inspected the car after the race but Leclerc has confirmed the Italian outfit did not discover anything untoward.

“No, no, no, we didn’t,” he answered when asked if Ferrari had found anything wrong with the car.

Leclerc added: “Overall the team is not satisfied with the performance we are showing at the moment and it is very far from our expectations at the beginning of the season.

“Qualifying in Barcelona was a very particular one and I wasn’t the only one to struggle. We need to understand these things and for now we don’t have the reason and this is a little bit more worrying.

“We need to push to understand the reason of it, because obviously the feeling was really bad.

“Looking ahead, we need to keep pushing and bring upgrades as frequently as possible to close the gap to the guys in front.

“And also close the gap especially with race pace as although I struggled in qualifying Sunday wasn’t great either.

“What gives me confidence is that there is a clear direction where we want to work and improve and this makes me believe in the project.”

Pressed about his troubled weekend, Leclerc revealed the issue cost him at least six tenths through Barcelona’s left-hand corners.

“It is the first time that it is happened in my career,” he explained.

“In all the left-hand corners I was struggling. We can see that on data clearly - I was losing six-and-a-half or seven tenths in all the left hand corners.

“But there are no real reasons for it yet. So for now I cannot say much more to be honest.”

Speaking about Ferrari’s chances at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Leclerc added: “We don’t have anything new so I don’t think we will have have any miracles.

“We will just try to maximise our package and understand this package to set up the car in order to maximise it.

"We have learned a lot and I’m hoping we will be in a better place this weekend but it won’t be a huge step forward.”