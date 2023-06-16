Almost the entire hour of FP1 was spent under red flag conditions after Pierre Gasly’s Alpine ground to a halt minutes into the session.

The Frenchman’s car was successfully recovered but a power issue led to race control losing access to CCTV footage, causing further delays on safety grounds.

The clock continued to tick down and the session eventually timed out with no further action.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas had set the fastest time ahead of the Aston Martin’s of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso prior to Gasly’s stoppage.

The FIA has confirmed that FP2 will be extended by half an hour and start at 4.30pm local time (9.30pm UK) to make up for Friday’s troubled opening session.

It marks a blow for the teams who have lost what could turn out to be the only dry running before Sunday's grand prix.

Rain could hit FP2 later and “intense” showers are forecast throughout Saturday, when final practice and qualifying takes place.