The Alpine driver was the biggest name to be knocked out in Q1 after seeing his final lap ruined by a traffic jam at the final chicane.

Gasly was clearly blocked by Ferrari’s Sainz at the final corner and had to take to the run off as Sainz and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda jockeyed for position.

He let out his frustration over team radio, calling for Sainz to be “banned”.

“Should be banned for such a thing! I’m coming at 300!” Gasly said. “What the f*** of they think?!”

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafneur called the incident “ridiculous”.

"It’s ridiculous, in a word,” he told Sly F1. “Terrible. I think Pierre would have been P6, and now he’s out in Q1.”

Sainz has been summoned to see the stewards after qualifying.