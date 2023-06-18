The Ferrari driver was expected to wear his special helmet from Friday in Montreal as a mark of respect to the F1 legend who died in 1992.

But when he wore his regular helmet instead, it emerged that an unusual issue had arisen.

“At the beginning of the weekend Ferrari put out a social media post about how Gilles Villeneuve will be honoured by Charles Leclerc,” Sky’s Ted Kravitz reported.

“Wearing a sort-of hybrid design in Leclerc’s helmet.

“We understand that the Villeneuve family and Jacques Villeneuve were unhappy.

“I think with the appearance of the Ferrari logos on there – the sponsor logos.

“And they felt that there could have been a bit more consultation.

“Ferrari’s response and Charles Leclerc’s response?

“They said: ‘This is absolutely meant to be a good-faith tribute, the intention was never to be where we are using Gilles Villeneuve’s helmet and the design to advertise our sponsors’.

“They were very apologetic if the Villeneuve family was upset.”

But when Leclerc appears for the Canadian Grand Prix he is now set to wear the special tribute to the F1 icon.