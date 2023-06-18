The seven-time F1 champion has been negotiating a new deal to keep him at Mercedes beyond the expiration of his current contract at the end of this year.

The Sun reported on Saturday night that Hamilton is “closing in” on a two-year contract worth £100m, or £50m per season.

But 24 hours earlier, The Daily Mail reported something substantially different.

They insist Hamilton wants a five-year deal worth a total of £250m which would take him to his 43rd birthday.

The Mail quoted a source saying: “Lewis wants five years, and if it were just a one-year extension I don't think he'd accept it.

“They may need to reach a compromise because, while George (Russell) has probably made peace with the idea of Lewis being around for a couple of years, he might not accept being in the shadow of his team-mate for the long-term.

“There is always a lure about Ferrari, but Lewis will probably think that his only hope of winning his eighth title is by staying where he is.

“Money is not a delaying factor.”

At least both newspapers agree that Hamilton will be paid £50m per season.

Hamilton will start the F1 Canadian Grand Prix behind Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

It would be a spectacular night in Montreal if Mercedes could somehow end Red Bull’s winning streak.

James Allison, their technical director, has been talking up their ambitions for 2024 when a totally reconsidered car could reestablish Hamilton as F1’s No 1 force - but only after he pens a new contract.

Both Hamilton and team principal Toto Wolff insist an agreement is imminent yet it has not arrived yet.