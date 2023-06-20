George Russell lie detector test results: "Are you faster than Lewis Hamilton?"

Are you from King’s Lynn?

I am.

Truth.

Have you ever committed a crime?

I presume not. But it depends what a crime constitutes! I’ve sped. I’ll say no.

Lie.

I have sped. I’ve not murdered anyone.

Did you get caught?

Speeding? Yes. Once on the side of the road and once through a flash.

Did you pay a fine?

Yes.

Have you ever lied to your race engineer?

I don’t think so.

Lie.

Probably when I said the car was OK when I thought it was terrible.

Have you ever lied to Toto Wolff?

No, I don’t think so.

Truth.

Have you ever called in sick to get out of a media event?

No.

Lie.

I have been ill during an event before but I haven’t called in sick to miss it.

Do you ever look in the mirror and think ‘I am gorgeous!’

Daily!

Truth.

Have you ever ignored a team order?

Yes.

Truth.

Do you love being famous?

No.

Lie.

Have you ever uttered the phrase ‘do you know who I am?’

I think so but it was because I had a table reservation. It was something I wish I wouldn’t have said.

Truth.

If someone doesn’t know who you are, does it annoy you?

Depends on the context. Probably deep down, it does, yes.

Truth.

Do you believe in ghosts?

No.

Truth.

Have you ever used your position as an F1 driver to get things for free?

Yes.

Truth.

Do you look up George Russell fan accounts on social media?

Yes I do. My No 1 fan is incredibly insightful so I’m curious what has been posted.

Truth.

Do you read all the comments on your social media posts?

No.

Truth.

Does it annoy you that Lando Norris has more Instagram followers?

Yes! Ask him if he’s annoyed that George Russell has more race victories…

Truth.

Have you ever crashed into someone on purpose?

Yes.

Truth. Who?

When I was go-karting it was part of the game.

In F1?

No.

Truth.

Have you ever thought a driver didn’t deserve to be on the grid?

No.

Truth. Who?

Many.

Do you look better topless than Lewis Hamilton?

Yes.

Truth.

Would you beat Lewis in an arm wrestle?

No.

Lie.

Would you beat Toto in an arm wrestle?

No.

Truth.

Are you the most good-looking driver in the paddock?

No.

Lie.

I’m top five. Charles, Carlos, Lewis…

Does Lewis have good fashion sense?

I think he does.

Truth.

Do you have better fashion sense?

No.

Lie.

Are you cooler than Lando?

No.

Truth.

What about Alex Albon?

Yes.

Truth.

Did you have one season too long at Williams?

Two seasons.

Truth.

Is Toto the best boss you’ve ever had?

Yes.

Truth.

Do you earn more money than Lando and Alex?

Lando, no. Alex, yes. You just know.

Truth.

Is Lewis the greatest driver of all time?

Yes.

Truth.

Are you faster than Lewis?

Now? Yes.

Truth.

Do you believe that you’ll be world champion?

Yes.

Truth.

Do you regret taking this lie detector test?

Yes.

Truth.