After getting dropped by Haas for 2022, Schumacher - the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael - joined Mercedes as their third driver.

As part of the role, Schumacher works in the team’s simulator during race weekend to improve the setup of the W14.

Schumacher was credited for Mercedes overnight setup improvements in Spain, receiving a plethora of praise from drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Speaking during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Wolff was as quoted by Motorsport Week.

“I’m not even sure that we can facilitate [a seat], because every time we speak highly of him, somebody feels to say something negative,” he said.

“Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick, that’s what I’m doing.

“But in the end, it’s every team’s authority to decide on their drivers, and I very much respect that contracts with the teams, whenever you have to take our junior driver, you have to take our reserve driver, because when I was at Williams, I also wanted to have my own choice.

“I think teams are missing out, to be honest. I think he was burned last year.

“You need to give and provide an environment that is different to every driver, all different human beings. And whoever gets him will have a very good driver.”