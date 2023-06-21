Verstappen is on course to secure his third consecutive title in F1 2023, with no threat once again from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman has a 69-point lead over Perez after just eight rounds.

Ocon and Verstappen famously battled it out for the FIA Formula 3 title in 2014, with the Frenchman coming out on top.

Even so, Verstappen would go on to make his F1 debut a year later, while Ocon would have to wait until the middle of 2016.

In F1, due Ocon spending all of his career in the midfield, we’ve yet to witness too many on track battles.

Their most memorable one came at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix when Verstappen was leading the race, while Ocon was a lap down.

Ocon, driving for Force India at the time, tried to unlap himself, attempting an overtake into the opening sequence of corners.

The pair collided, costing Verstappen an easy victory on the day.

“Sure, I see myself fighting with Verstappen fighting for a world title if we had the same car,” Ocon said, as reported by DAZN. “Now Max is doing an incredible job, he is dominating with Red Bull.

“But I don’t care who the driver is, I want to fight for the championship. I’ve always believed in myself.”

Despite a number of years in the midfield, Ocon’s goal still remains to be world champion.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but my goal is to be world champion, nothing more,” he added.

“The truth is I don’t want people to think I’m a tough guy because I’m a nice guy out there but my way of riding is hard. It’s probably true, but I’m happy with it.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me. At the moment I feel very good at Alpine. I feel we are making progress and I am fully confident.

“But in F1 you never know the future. I know the sacrifices I’ve made and everything I’ve had to go through to get to where I am. But this is just the beginning.”