Audi make first driver signing ahead of F1 2026 entry 

It marks the first driver signing made by the German marque, which has already struck an agreement to make Sauber their works team from the 2026 F1 season.

Audi have moved to sign the experienced Jani, who is a Le Mans 24 Hours and FIA World Endurance Championship title winner.

Jani will support the development of the Audi power unit for their entry, with a prototype run on a test bench already planned before the end of this year.

The 39-year-old left Porsche at the end of 2022 following 10 seasons with the manufacturer. Jani did the Le Mans/WEC title double with Porsche in 2016.

Jani previously carried out many hours in F1 simulators as a test and reserve driver for Red Bull.

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1,” said the Swiss driver.

"It is both an honor and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage. I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice.”

Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG Board Member responsible for the F1 programme, added: “Just like in production development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project.

“Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who in addition to a grasp of technology brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions.”