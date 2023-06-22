While leading the race on Sunday, Verstappen delivered an amusing soundbite over team radio as he narrowly avoided the barrier at Turn 8-9 after clouting the kerb.

Verstappen said: "F***, I almost knocked myself out on that kerb, haha!".

The Dutchman would go on to win his 41st grand prix, moving level with Ayrton Senna.

Speaking after the race, Marko explained why Verstappen was fortunate to get through the race unscathed following two major moments.

“Max himself also had two moments,” Marko said.

“First he hit a bird. That didn’t end well for the bird in question, but luckily we didn’t suffer any damage in terms of cooling or anything like that.

“The second is that he was a bit too overconfident about the kerbs. I don’t know if he saw that on TV himself, as he often has with things.

“That also shows how much thinking capacity he has left.

“The overview he has is incredible. What’s on the moment itself, is actually already behind him, so that he can always look forward.”

Verstappen sits 69 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez after eight rounds.