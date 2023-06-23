The seven-time world champion followed up his second place in Spain with third at last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix as Mercedes’ W14 car continued to show signs of promise following a major upgrade in Monaco.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

While Hamilton is encouraged by the progress made by Mercedes in recent weeks, he is wary about the team getting bogged down in focusing too much on this season.

Hamilton suggested Red Bull’s advantage is so large they may have already turned their attention to 2024 - and he wants Mercedes to do the same.

"It's been a great weekend,” he said after the Montreal race. “Very difficult with the conditions but loving being in the car now with the car in a better window and a bit more on the right track.

"For us to be up there, having battles with Fernando in the Aston, and being on the second row, it's been great. To be on the podium two races in a row is really fantastic for us.

“We were also running fourth in Monaco, so we’re definitely getting closer. And it’s going to be a battle of development, I guess, over the rest of the season.

“I reckon Max’s team are already working on next year’s car, so we need to take our eye a little bit off the ball and focus on next year also but yeah, happy to be up there.”

Hamilton has not won an F1 race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with teammate George Russell picking up Mercedes’ only victory during a troubled 2022 campaign.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has confirmed the team are planning to bring two more upgrade packages before the F1 summer shutdown, with one scheduled for next month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.