Seven-time world champion Hamilton has six months left to run on his current £40m-a-season deal but is expected to sign a contract extension with Mercedes.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested Hamilton’s future could be resolved before last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, but no announcement came.

Sky Sport F1's lead commentator says the contract “will get done” and suggested it could be confirmed ahead of Hamilton’s home grand prix at Silverstone in two races time.

"The devil is in the detail. Lewis wants to stay at Mercedes. Mercedes want to stay with him. It will get done,” Croft told Sky Sports.

"It won't be about money, it will be about support for the Hamilton commission, support with the various things Lewis wants to do - tie ups in the future, maybe an ambassadorial role.

"There will be lots of different things that need sorting out but it will get done. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets done at Silverstone, that would be a logical thing.”

Hamilton’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with the 38-year-old Briton even linked with a sensational switch to Ferrari.

But reports of an offer were denied by both parties and the long-running saga appears to be heading towards a conclusion that will see Hamilton continue with Mercedes.

Hamilton was reluctant to give away too much detail about his negotiations in Montreal last time out but admitted progress has been made.

"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract,” he explained.

"Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organisation. It's not as easy as just saying 'go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."