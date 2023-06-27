In January 2020, the Canadian billionaire led a consortium to rescue the then struggling luxury UK carmaker in a deal which also saw Stroll’s Racing Point F1 team rebranded as Aston Martin from 2021.

Stroll has since invested in a new state-of-the-art factory as well as a wind tunnel to significantly boost the F1 team’s infrastructure at their Silverstone headquarters.

And the 63-year-old reckons he is deserving of more credit.

“I should be knighted for what I’ve done,” Stroll is quoted as saying by AutoCar.

“I’ve saved thousands of jobs and built a new Formula 1 factory with hundreds of millions of investment.”

Stroll described his total £1.5 billion investment into Aston Martin as “a huge show of my belief in the company… One doesn’t put that money into a business they don’t believe in the future of.”

Since Stroll’s takeover, the average sale price of an Aston Martin has risen from £157,000 to an expected £223,000 in 2023.

The Aston Martin F1 team currently lies third in the constructors’ world championship after making an impressive start to the 2023 season.

Stroll has set his team, who his son Lance drives for alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, the target of becoming world champions in the coming years.

“In my other businesses, I’ve won”, he declared.