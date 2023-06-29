The Dutchman has faced a difficult start to his first full F1 season and is one of just two drivers yet to score a point in the opening eight races of the 2023 campaign.

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around? Video of Will McLaren&#039;s HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

An underwhelming start to life at AlphaTauri has led to speculation over de Vries’ future, with Marko only ramping up the pressure by admitting that Christian Horner was right to have reservations about signing him.

Asked on The Inside Line podcast if he and Red Bull team principal Horner often disagree about driver appointments, Marko said: "Not often, but sometimes we do. The last one... I would say de Vries.

"Basically it's AlphaTauri, but we're a big family and we get opinions. He [Horner] was not a fan of De Vries. I would say at the moment it looks like he was right."

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, de Vries addressed Marko’s comments.

“I think Dr. Marko would appreciate if I proved him wrong on track,” he said.

“That’s all I kind of feel about it and is within my control. So that’s it.”

Asked whether there’s anything he can do to ease the pressure on himself, de Vries replied: “Yeah but, equally, there is no need to force anything.

“I think whenever you are trying harder or trying to force something that is not kind of ready then it won’t happen, and then mistakes will happen.

“So I think the key is to just continue as we are and continue to focus on the job, remain patient, and then I think the potential is there so it’s just a matter of time for things to come together.”

De Vries has been backed to turn around his form by teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who also endured a tricky start to his maiden F1 campaign with AlphaTauri in 2021.

"I think Nyck just has to put it all together," Tsunoda said.

"I think the pace is there, so he just needs to find a good rhythm because so far in most of the races probably he struggled a lot in terms of consistency.

"I think in the end he'll get there because in past races and past results, with what he achieved he's showing that he can do it, so I'm sure he'll get there."