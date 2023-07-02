The seven-time world champion was pinged for multiple track limits infringements early on in Sunday's 71-lap grand prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris had repeatedly been complaining about Hamilton running wide.

"He's going off every lap everywhere. I'm not going to talk the whole time," Norris said.

Hamilton insisted in his defence that he "can't keep it on the track. The car won't turn."

Hamilton said via team radio after being told about his penalty: "Just have a look at those because some of those are bull**** calls."

He said, separately, about Sergio Perez: "This guy has been off every single time!"

Hamilton was also complaining about Norris exceeding track limits, after his own penalty, Sky commentators said.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff came onto the pitwall to calm Hamilton down, Sky also reported.

“Lewis, the car is bad, we know," Wolff told Hamilton. "Please drive it!”

Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant were also handed five-second time penalties for track limits.