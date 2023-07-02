Norris was handed a five-second penalty by the stewards for “unsportsmanlike” conduct at the race in Montreal two weeks ago.

This was in relation to how much Norris backed up from his teammate Oscar Piastri before coming into the pit lane under the Safety Car.

Their right of review was ultimately rejected “because there is no significant, new, relevant element that was unavailable to McLaren at the time of the decision”.

McLaren argued that evidence from previous FIA team managers’ meetings highlighted that Norris actions shouldn’t be penalised either.

Additionally, they cited Valtteri Bottas’ similar driving at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, when he backed off from teammate Lewis Hamilton when the Safety Car was deployed to avoid losing out.

McLaren also cited “video, audio, GPS and timing evidence” of eight other instances - which resulted in a greater time loss to their rivals - than the incident they were appealing.

However, Norris’ penalty still stands for the aforementioned reason of there being “no significant, new or relevant” elements.

It was noted that Aston Martin made it clear that there were “no new elements” to McLaren’s appeal.

Williams, Red Bull and Alpine were also present in the Sunday hearing.