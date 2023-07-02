A note from the stewards revealed that Aston Martin had protested “concerning the results of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix”.

Aston Martin have claimed that a "number of cars" were not penalised for track limits infringements during Sunday's 71-lap race.

The stewards have asked race control to check the correct penalties were applied and noted that "race control dealt with in excess of 100 deleted laps during the race".

Multiple drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz were handed five-second time penalties for repeated track limits offences.

Aston Martin’s team representative has been summoned to see the stewards at 5.30pm UK time.

