Aleix Espargaro signs up for two very different races on very different bikes

Aleix Espargaro is set to become a professional sportsman in a second sport.

The former MotoGP rider will become a pro cyclist, having announced his debut race.

Espargaro has long been a keen cyclist and used it in training to stay sharp for MotoGP.

But, having now retired from racing motorcycles, he will increase his commitment to bicycles by entering a pro race.

He is joining WorldTour team Lidl-Trek and will debut at the Tour of Austria next month.

Espargaro was already involved with the cycling team in an ambassadorial role and had partaken in training camps.

The Tour of Austria in July in 718km of racing in five stages. There is almost 3,000m of climbing a mountain on the third stage. The fourth stage is an even bigger ascent.

Espargaro has raced as a cyclist this year, finishing seventh in a 123km race, 12:19 shy of the winner.

“It’s time to make my pro cycling debut,” he announced.

“It's a dream to be part of the Lidl-Trek roster for the Tour of Austria. LET'S GO!”

Aleix Espargaro to race for Honda in MotoGP

But first, Espargaro will debut for the factory Honda team in MotoGP as a wildcard.

He will race this weekend as a replacement for the injured Luca Marini.

It is Espargaro’s third race on a Honda having joined them as a test rider following his retirement as a racer.

Espargaro’s experience behind the scenes is a key part of Honda’s resurgence.

Racing their bike will give him invaluable time which could further aid the project’s development.

“I am really delighted to be able to help Honda HRC and work with the factory team this weekend in Assen," he said.

"Lots of riders dream of being in the factory Honda team; to be able to do this now is a real surprise and pleasure – even if it is temporary. In both previous weekends this year for me I’ve been able to build more and more, so I hope we can start the weekend a little closer.

"I have good memories at Assen and it will be very interesting to see the Honda there, it’s quite different to the tracks I am normally testing at. I hope Luca is recovering well and he can be back here soon.”