Marc Marquez: Davide Tardozzi “a really good team manager, he was defending me”

Victory for Marc Marquez at the Italian Grand Prix was followed by boos on the podium from the Italian fans, something he was defended against already on Saturday by Davide Tardozzi.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider faced boos during the podium ceremony after the Sprint on Saturday, with team manager Tardozzi going to confront the fans in the stands from down on the main straight.

Tardozzi’s point, in his confrontation of the fans, was that, since Marc Marquez now rides a factory Ducati, a win for the Spaniard is a win for Ducati and, by extension, for Italy.

It was something that Marquez said – after the race on Sunday, following which both Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez were booed during the podium sequence – he appreciated.

“In the end it’s something that we cannot control,” Marc Marquez said during the post-race press conference of the booing he received at the Italian MotoGP.

“I cannot control it. But I appreciate a lot that gesture from Davide Tardozzi, who tried to defend.

“Davide, in the end, is not defending me – he’s defending the Ducati riders. That can be me, Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], Bastianini and Miller in the past.

“He’s a really good team manager and he was defending me.

“He was supporting the guys who were cheering Pecco because in the end it’s good and it was nice for the other riders that the local hero, they are singing Pecco’s name. This is good.

“Booing, in the end it’s something we cannot control.

“But today for example, when Alex [Marquez] went out onto the podium they were booing him some of them. Alex has only the surname – he didn’t do anything wrong.”