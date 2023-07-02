Aston Martin protest result amid track limits chaos | 'Over 1200' instances

A note from the stewards revealed that Aston Martin had protested “concerning the results of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix”.

Aston Martin have claimed that a "number of cars" were not penalised for track limits infringements during Sunday's 71-lap race.

The stewards have asked race control to check the correct penalties were applied and noted that "race control dealt with in excess of 100 deleted laps during the race".

The FIA has since revealed there were "well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track" during Sunday's race.

F1's governing body acknowleged "an unprecedented situation arose" which resulted in "all potential infringements not being able to be reviewed during the race".

A "full review" is currently being carried out by the FIA and the results will be updated "once the review of those which were not able to be reviewed during the race is complete".

An FIA spokesperson added: "In order to address the issue for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of turns 9 and 10.

"We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues."