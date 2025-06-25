Nico Rosberg offers theory for George Russell Mercedes contract delay

Nico Rosberg has suggested talks with Max Verstappen could be behind the delay in Mercedes handing George Russell a new F1 contract.

Despite enjoying an impressive start to the 2025 F1 season in which he has taken one victory and sits fourth in the world championship, Russell remains without a contract for next year.

Russell is expected to sign an extension with Mercedes but the longer he remains a free agent, the rumour mill will only intensify, with the Briton recently linked with Aston Martin.

Verstappen is understood to have an exit clause that could become active at the start of the summer break, though the four-time world champion has repeatedly indicated that he has no desire to leave Red Bull.

Mercedes have a long-standing interest in Verstappen, having courted him last year as they searched for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, though Toto Wolff has since distanced the Silver Arrows from a move for the Dutchman.

But 2016 world champion and former Mercedes driver Rosberg suspects the Brackley-based squad could be chatting to Verstappen “in the background”.

“Red Bull is not stupid,” Rosberg said on Sky Deutschland. “They paid Max a fortune and signed him for several years. I don’t think he can just run away.

“But you can’t force him to stay. If he wants to leave, you have to accept it at some point. On the other hand, there is also the George Russell situation at Mercedes.

“There is some delay in it, because Toto Wolff should actually sign him now. This is his number one driver, his performance this season is mega again.

“Maybe there are some talks in the background with the Verstappen side.”

Canada win has no effect on new Mercedes deal

Wolff said that Russell’s win last time out in Canada would not impact discussions over a new deal.

He also hinted that Mercedes have a “timeline” for getting a new contract over the line with Russell.

“He's been so long with us and he's growing – the steps he's made from that young driver in Williams, then coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis [Hamilton], and then since Lewis left being clearly the senior driver in the team, and it comes natural,” Wolff explained.

“It's not like there's some politics. He's just taken the place that he merits and deserves. The ambience in the team is great, and we've agreed on some kind of timeline when we want to settle these things.

“With triple headers getting out of the way in one race after the other now in June and July… but we're going to get there. He's been a Mercedes junior in the same way that Kimi was since he was 16, so it isn't dependent on whether he wins a race, whether he performs, because we know he can.”

Meanwhile, Russell said: "I'm not concerned at all about next year. I know I'm going to be on the grid next year. I feel in a good place. We're in no rush to do contract negotiations. We want to win together.

"I'm not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest, I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes.

"That's always been clear. And I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1.”