“No evidence” Mercedes is favourite for 2026 F1 rules, says Helmut Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko insists there is “no evidence” that Mercedes will have the best engine when Formula 1’s new technical regulations come into effect in 2026.

F1 is set for one of its biggest regulation overhauls in history, with both the chassis and engine to be revamped simultaneously next year.

The power unit is a particular area of focus for manufacturers, with the rules mandating that 50 per cent of the power must be derived from electric components, despite the MGU-H being dropped from the hybrid system.

Mercedes is widely believed to be ahead in the development race, just as it was during the transition to the current V6 turbo-hybrid formula in 2014.

But Marko is refusing to buy into those claims, telling Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung: “Mercedes has declared itself the favourite, but there's no evidence of that.

“The development of the combustion engine alone is incredible. The engine is smaller than the one in my lawnmower!”

Asked to provide an update on Red Bull’s first in-house engine programme, for which it has collaborated with American automaker Ford, Marko added: “There are three or four things that are important for the new car: the combustion engine. We're on board with that, and unless there are durability issues, it won't be a game-changer.

“The battery is crucial; we're starting with a conventional solution for that, and petrol is a very important factor. Development in this area is going very well with our partner Exxon.”

F1 teams face a tough balancing act in 2025 due to the budget cap, as allocating too many resources on upgrading their current cars could leave them on the back foot for the new rule cycle from 2026.

Red Bull has slumped to fourth in the constructors’ championship this year due to issues with the RB21, although its star driver Max Verstappen remains third in the drivers’ standings, behind only McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Marko expects Red Bull to end development on the RB21 next month and pivot entirely to its 2026 car.

"There's a precise allocation of how the wind tunnel and all the tools are used,” the Austrian explained. “At some point, however, they'll say: ‘Okay, that's it for further development’. For two reasons: time—and the production of new parts takes time—and the cost cap.

“So the question is: Where do you allocate your resources? I assume after Silverstone or Spa at the latest, there will be a decision to focus entirely on the new car.