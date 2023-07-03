One F1 team only discovered Austrian GP penalties after flight landed

As per ESPN, one unnamed F1 team only found out penalties had been applied “when their Sunday night flight landed in the UK”.

The FIA handed out a number of penalties several hours after the race following Aston Martin’s protest against the race result.

It soon transpired that a number of Aston Martin’s rivals - Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly - were all found guilty of track limits, moving Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll up the order.

Those three weren't the only drivers penalised, with Esteban Ocon hit hardest with a 30-second time penalty.

Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda were also awarded post-race penalties.

ESPN also claims that a number of teams are “livid” following the FIA’s poor-handling of the track limits fiasco.

There has already been growing tensions between F1 and the FIA, particularly how outspoken president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been at the start of the year about welcoming new teams to the sport.

Now doubt the fallout between the teams and the FIA, but also the topic of track limits will be a key talking point at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.