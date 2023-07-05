Hamilton is out of contract at the end of F1 2023 with Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion is expected to remain with Mercedes for 2024, although a new deal has yet to be announced.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Wolff has confirmed that talks have been held between Hamilton and Mercedes but nothing has been agreed.

The German did previously hint that Hamilton will remain with Mercedes for “several” years, however, it’s likely an ambassador role for the 103-time grand prix is on the cards.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Downing Street on Tuesday - the home of the British Prime Minister - following a meeting with a number of key F1 personnel, politician Lucy Frazer, and advisors to PM Rishi Sunak, Wolff heaped praise on Hamilton.

“Lewis Hamilton is clearly the most important personality in our sport, he is so multi-dimensional,” he said.

“It is not only the racing driver and World Champion but he is also trailblazing for diversity and sustainability.

“There are no limits for Lewis Hamilton as an entrepreneur as a politician. I think he is one of the most spectacular personalities and characters I've ever met.

“We owe him an eighth championship.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stood alongside Wolff during the same interview.

He added: “I would say more short-term we would love to see Lewis still fighting on the track, but I agree with Toto that he's an incredible personality.

“He has shown that he has raised the bar of interest in a lot of topics, but for the short-term I would say to Toto, make sure that he's running with a good F1 car.”