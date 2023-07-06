‘It’s terrifying to rewind it back’ - Zhou refuses to re-watch horrific crash

Zhou was involved in a horrific shunt on the opening lap at Silverstone in 2022 after his car flipped several times into the barriers following contact with Mercedes’ George Russell.

Fortunately, Zhou came away from the crash unscathed as he returned to action at the next race.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

However, despite escaping any major injuries, Zhou is unable to bring himself to watch the crash again.

“It was on the BBC News wasn’t it,” he said to the Telegraph. “It was a big story. I know that.

“But from my point of view I haven’t watched it back. Apart from once at the medical centre because I wanted to know why I got flipped.

“If I see a picture now I skip it because it’s very terrifying to rewind it back. I try not to think about it.

“Every time you think about it, it’s very dark. You feel like something’s not going to be okay. That it might be your last race or whatever.

“There was a lot of things that go through my mind. “You’re thinking ‘It’s over’.

“But yeah I just tried to release the steering wheel, then hope for the best. You know, protect myself and wait for the last impact, the biggest impact, which is what makes you either okay or not.”

Zhou has enjoyed a solid F1 2023, scoring four points, just one fewer than teammate Valtteri Bottas.