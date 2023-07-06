FIRST LOOK: The F1 car that Brad Pitt will drive at Silverstone

Filming for an upcoming Formula 1 movie, starring Hollywood superstar Pitt, will begin at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Pitt will get behind the wheel of an F2 car, modified by Mercedes to resemble an F1 car, to film key scenes to the movie.

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

And the movie scenes will be shot throughout the weekend while the genuine F1 action is ongoing. Pitt is expected to run between F1 sessions, and the schedule to the actual grand prix is not expected to be effected.

Pictures have already emerged of a pit garage in the Silverstone paddock for Pitt's fictional F1 team, called APXGP.

His character's name, Sonny Hayes, is also on the wall as if it were a genuine F1 garage.

Fans in attendance across the Silverstone weekend will be treated to seeing Pitt drive the track.

Lewis Hamilton is co-producing the movie.