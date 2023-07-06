Mick Schumacher completes F1 test for McLaren

The test in Portimao was a part of his role as Mercedes’ third driver.

Mercedes share their test and reserve drivers with their customer team McLaren, who use Mercedes engines.

Schumacher is available to McLaren if Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri were to be sidelined, as well as being Mercedes’ first reserve to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Schumacher was behind the wheel of McLaren’s 2021 MCL35M this week in Portugal.

"Joining Mick are some of our mechanic and engineering apprentices and interns, gaining valuable experience working in a trackside environment," McLaren said.

Schumacher previously undertook a tyre test for Mercedes this season.

He was dumped at the end of last season by Haas, losing his place on the F1 2023 grid as a result.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has previously criticised Haas boss Guenther Steiner’s handling of Schumacher.

Schumacher hopes to return to a full-time drive next season.