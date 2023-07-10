As the Ferrari driver was giving an interview to Spanish TV, his Alpine counterpart approached from behind.

Gasly gave Sainz a firm prod and pointed his finger while muttering his annoyances.

Visto desde otra TV, así ha sido la escena entre Gasly y Sainz.



Gasly: "No me aprietes así, Carlos"



Carlos: *sonríe* "Pobrecito." *se ríe*pic.twitter.com/0R2UlIjbaC — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) July 9, 2023

Sainz awkwardly responded, while on live TV, with a big smile.

Gasly was seemingly unhappy with how Sainz had earlier overtaken him during their midfield scrap.

Gasly had edged ahead of Sainz but then, going into Copse, the Ferrari took the position back although the Alpine driver felt he was forced off the road.

Sainz, the 2022 British Grand Prix, finished P10 while Gasly retired.

This was their second run-in of the year, after Gasly had called Sainz’s driving at the Canadian Grand Prix “unacceptable and unfair”.

Sainz slowed on a corner in qualifying, preventing other cars from starting a flying lap. He received a grid penalty but Gasly was forced to start from 17th as a result.

“Carlos did the worst job possible to stay completely on the racing line,” he said at the time.

“For me, that's completely unacceptable and unfair. I have no words to explain what happened.”