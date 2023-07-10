Learning the ropes.



Thanks for spending the day with us, @Caradelevingne! It was a pleasure to show you the world of #F1 and teach you more about this incredible sport.#BritishGP @MindMazeTech pic.twitter.com/LDrMkLX6K9 — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) July 10, 2023

The actress and model later became involved in a controversy with Sky F1 presenter Martin Brundle during his trademark grid walk, when she did not want to be interviewed.

But Delevingne is shown in Alfa Romeo's footage in the paddock and in the team's garage, being taught about their F1 car.

"Wow, you could nap in here," she joked after sitting in the machine that Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou drive.

She also dons a helmet before being driven around Silverstone in the Safety Car.

"Great," she beamed after the once-in-a-lifetime experience before later being introduced to Zhou.

But Delevingne's F1 experience turned sour when she found herself responding to criticism that she had ignored Brundle.

"I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting," Brundle said after being snubbed.

She later said via social media: “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides.”

This was not Delevingne's first time at F1. She has attended the Monaco Grand Prix in the past.