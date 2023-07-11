Explained: ‘The Martin Brundle clause’ which F1 introduced for grid walks

Sky F1 broadcaster Brundle has turned his strolls up and down the starting grid, which include informative discussions with F1 personnel as well as entertaining segments with A-list guests, into a much-loved tradition.

But an incident two years, involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the United States Grand Prix, prompted an official F1 rule change.

Brundle was held back from interviewing Megan Thee Stallion by her security team.

So what rule was introduced?

Bodyguards for celebrities on the F1 starting grid are now banned.

“Officials believe the grid is a secure enough environment to mean they are not required,” Autosport reported in 2021.

“While celebrities on the grid are not required to give interviews to the media, they will be asked to be courteous should they decline to speak.”

An F1 spokesperson told Planet F1 at the time: "Celebrities aren’t obliged to do interviews whilst on the grid, but security entourages are now no longer allowed to accompany them on there."

Brundle was quoted by The Sun at the time: "There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer.

"It must be the 'Brundle clause', and they're obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest.

"I like to call out some of the celebs that I think are just using the grid a little bit if I'm honest. They don't really have a passion.

"I know there are millions of fans at home going 'I should be on that grid. I'm a massive Formula 1 fan, not them'.

The Cara Delevingne controversy

At Silverstone, model and actress Cara Delevingne did not want to be interviewed by Brundle.

She later insisted that an Alfa Romeo staff member, not her agent, told Brundle that she didn’t want to speak on camera.

“But everybody has to talk on the grid,” Brundle said to her. “That's the deal now, everybody talks on the grid."

As he gave up, he said: “I'm sure that would have been extremely interesting."

Karun Chandhok, Brundle’s colleague, tweeted: “Honestly think we should have a “chart of rudeness” in F1! Next time, take the grid passes from people who don’t care and give it to some deserving kids who will treasure the experience…”

Delevingne later tweeted “I was told to say no so I did” while replying to a tweet which said: “Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all.”

Alfa Romeo, who had invited Delevingne to the grand prix as their guest, later tweeted: “Respect goes both ways: nobody should be placed in an uncomfortable situation or forced to do things against their will.”