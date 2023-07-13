Hamilton, 38, has been locked in negotiations with Mercedes for months over an extension to his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Both the seven-time world champion and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have repeatedly insisted that a new deal will be signed, but the wait for official confirmation goes on.

And 13-time grand prix victor Coulthard suspects the delay is coming from Hamilton’s side amid the Briton’s quest to return to race and championship-winning contention.

“We keep hearing it’s going to be sorted, but why isn’t it? It’s not like they need to get to know each other. They’ve won multiple world championships together,” Coulthard told C4.

“So, I think it shows that he’s just not quite settled in his mind as to, the upgrades are coming, they’re maybe making a little step forward, but they need to take a leap forward to be able to challenge for victories.”

Ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Hamilton revealed he had agreed both the financial terms and length of his new contract, and expressed confidence that a deal would be finalised well before the end of the year.

Hamilton also rejected suggestions that Mercedes’ inconsistent form and slow progress in catching Red Bull had raised doubts in his mind, saying: "That's not what I'm thinking.

"Before the end of the season we'll be already well into the contract. I still have 100 per cent faith in this team.”

Hamilton went on to tell his home crowd that he could see himself racing in F1 for at least five more years.

"I'm hoping to be here a lot longer," Hamilton told Sky. "I feel like I've got another five years in me at least, no? Let's see.”

When asked about penning a new Mercedes deal, Hamilton replied: “I don’t have the pen at the moment. But we are close.”