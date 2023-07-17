Red Bull to find 0.2s with new sidepods as part of major Hungary upgrade?

According to a report from German publication AMuS, Red Bull are set to make “visible” changes to their sidepod and bodywork design for the Hungaroring.

Red Bull hope their upgrade will find them around 0.2s in lap time, which if it works, could make for another comfortable race for Max Verstappen.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

With just two races before the summer break, teams will be keen to bring any last upgrades during the European season before switching to next year’s car.

Speaking after his latest win at Silverstone, Verstappen sent an ominous warning to his rivals about Red Bull’s potential gains with future upgrades.

“The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important [thing] from our side,” Verstappen said.

“Hungary, completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well.

“Drag, low speed, medium speed, high speed, DRS effect, tyre wear… all of these areas.

“That's what we're working on. I'm not kidding.”