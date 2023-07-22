Last year Red Bull were hit with a $7m fine and a 10 percent reduction in windtunnel time over a 12 month period after being found guilty of breaching the 2021 financial regulations.

Despite the penalty, Red Bull have continued their dominant form and are in a league of their own, winning all 10 grand prix so far this season.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton expressed his concerns that teams may continue to breach the cost cap because they “know they are just going to get a slap on the wrist”.

Meanwhile, Mercedes teammate Russell said Red Bull’s punishment “didn’t fit the crime”.

Horner hit back at the Mercedes duo’s claims, telling Sky F1: "Believe me, the hit that we've taken with the lack of wind tunnel time that we have compared to our competitors is a massive compromise.

“If wind tunnels don't count then why don't we just get rid of them?

"It's always easy to throw shade when you're not performing. It's one of the things in F1 that will always continue to happen.”

Red Bull can set a new record of 12 consecutive victories this weekend in Hungary after equalling McLaren’s tally of 11 in a row last time out at Silverstone.

"I'm just incredibly proud of the job that our team's doing with the constraints and handicap that we have,” Horner added.

"To be performing at the level we have this year, to have achieved 11 straight victories... it's been an outstanding achievement."