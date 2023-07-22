"Only Lewis Hamilton can do that" - Rosberg praises 'perfect' Hungary lap

Hamilton ended a qualifying drought stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to a record-breaking pole at the Hungaroring in a thrilling Q3 showdown.

An extraordinary effort from the seven-time world champion saw him snatch pole away from Verstappen by just 0.003s with his very final lap of the session.

"He gave it everything he had,” Rosberg, who edged Hamilton to the 2016 title after a fierce battle, told Sky F1.

“I witnessed these special moments and these days he used to have. Today was one of those.

"That lap there is like perfection, it's art. Only Lewis Hamilton can do that on such days. No one could have even gone a hundredth quicker. How awesome, super.”

Fellow Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick added: "What's really special is to execute at such a high level so consistently and still be able to squeak a little more out of it.”

Hamilton described taking his 104th F1 career pole as feeling “like the first time”.

“It’s been a crazy year and a half, I’ve lost my voice from shouting so much in the car. It's amazing, that feeling. I feel so grateful to be up here because we’ve worked so hard, we’ve been pushing so hard over this time to get a pole it feels like the first time.

“I didn’t expect us coming today to be fighting for pole. When I went into that last run I gave it absolutely everything, there was nothing left in it.”