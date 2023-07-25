“Why is Lewis Hamilton taking so much time?” Nico Rosberg questions delay in new Mercedes deal
2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg has questioned the length of time it’s taking Mercedes to agree a new deal with Lewis Hamilton, admitting he’s confused by Toto Wolff’s recent “emotionally done” comment.
Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this year.
His future has been a major talking point in F1 2023 as initially, he was linked with a bumper £40 million switch to Ferrari.
Cold water was soon poured on that rumour as he expressed his desire to remain with Mercedes as he looks to help the team return to title-challenging contention.
During the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Wolff revealed that the contract was “emotionally” signed.
Giving his reaction to Wolff’s comments, Rosberg was left perplexed by them.
“Can someone tell me what that means when a contract is emotionally done?” he said.
“I have no idea where they are at, or why Lewis is taking so much time. All of us hope that he will continue of course, and it really seems to be the case.
“Especially with the car progressing now, that’s going to help that contract process also.
“Once Lewis now feels the possibility, 'Hey I can do pole positions again, I can win races, yeah I want to continue doing this.'”