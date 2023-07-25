Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this year.

His future has been a major talking point in F1 2023 as initially, he was linked with a bumper £40 million switch to Ferrari.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

Cold water was soon poured on that rumour as he expressed his desire to remain with Mercedes as he looks to help the team return to title-challenging contention.

During the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Wolff revealed that the contract was “emotionally” signed.

Giving his reaction to Wolff’s comments, Rosberg was left perplexed by them.

“Can someone tell me what that means when a contract is emotionally done?” he said.

“I have no idea where they are at, or why Lewis is taking so much time. All of us hope that he will continue of course, and it really seems to be the case.

“Especially with the car progressing now, that’s going to help that contract process also.

“Once Lewis now feels the possibility, 'Hey I can do pole positions again, I can win races, yeah I want to continue doing this.'”