Aston Martin started F1 2023 in impressive fashion, scoring six podiums in the opening eight races.

However, in the last three grands prix, Aston Martin’s best finish was only fifth in Austria.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

At the most recent round in Hungary, they came away with ninth and 10th - leaving the Hungaroring as the fifth-fastest team.

Alonso suggested the change in tyre construction at Silverstone - an alternation made by Pirelli over safety concerns - was the cause for their poor form.

Krack disagreed with this when asked ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

"That would be an easy excuse,” he told RacingNews365. “We see there is a little difference with these tyres but they were brought for safety and so from that point of view, everybody has to run them and are the same for everybody.

“We should not use this as an excuse for competitiveness because they are the same tyres we have to use going forward.

“It's about learning as much as possible about them and moving on. It would be too easy to say it is the tyres.”

Krack believes it’s simply a case of other teams - like McLaren - bringing more performance to their car through upgrades.

"At the time Fernando was saying that, the situation was different in terms of competitiveness,” he added.

"In the meantime, other teams have caught up and brought performance to their cars, which we didn't manage.

"That is the main why we fell back and why we were slower than we were hoping we were."