The seven-time world champion has been called to report to the stewards at 5.50pm UK time in relation to “an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 c) of the International Sporting Code”.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

It relates to Hamilton leaving the track and rejoining in a potentially unsafe manner following an off at Raidillon during the second part of qualifying.

Hamilton was seen running wide at Spa’s famous corner and rejoined directly ahead of Russell, who was forced to back off.

The incident ultimately had no bearing on Mercedes’ qualifying as both Hamilton and Russell reached Q3, before qualifying fourth and eighth respectively.

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle suggested during the session that no penalty will follow the investigation given that the two drivers in question are teammates.