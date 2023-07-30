Verstappen sealed another dominant victory as he fought back from sixth on the grid to beat Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez for his eighth consecutive victory of the 2023 season.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

But the reigning world champion was unable to pull off a perfect Sunday and a maximum points haul after losing out on the extra point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

Verstappen held the fastest lap heading into the closing stages but Mercedes opted to capitalise on Hamilton’s cushion over fifth-placed Fernando Alonso by pitting him for a final-lap fastest lap bid.

Hamilton switched onto the medium tyres and pumped in a 1m47.305s to take the fastest lap away from Verstappen on the 44th and final lap.

With a total 13-point haul for finishing fourth and taking the fastest lap, the seven-time world champion has closed to within a point of third-placed Alonso in the championship.