The ex-Ferrari boss has been picked by Renault CEO Luca De Meo to take the reins at Alpine, according to L’Auto Journal.

Binotto, who became the latest victim of Ferrari’s ruthlessness last season and was replaced by Fred Vasseur, was spotted recently in the paddock at the F1 British Grand Prix.

And he attended the Belgian Grand Prix plus a Pirelli tyre test afterwards, the report states.

Alpine are seeking a replacement for Otmar Szafnauer, who left his role as team principal.

Leo Turrini, an Italian journalist with ties to Ferrari, wrote in Quotidiano: “In France they say that Binotto already has the agreement with Alpine. I wouldn't be surprised and I wrote it.

“I have known Mattia for almost 30 years. He is a smart guy, perhaps undermined by an excess of self-esteem.

“He had the Ferrari [team] in hand for a few years, it was his dream come true. Other dreams, however, have failed, also due to his own responsibility.

“He made mistakes, but he wasn't always helped. He trusted the wrong friends and in communication it was a disaster. Some of his utterances cry out for revenge.

“But, for the avoidance of doubt, he is a smart person. If he finds a mentor in De Meo and learns to listen more, he could do very good things.”