The Dutchman was dropped by AlphaTauri after just 10 races into his rookie F1 campaign to be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards.

De Vries was axed by Red Bull following an underwhelming start to the season and failing to match the performances of teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

He had been linked with a possible return to Formula E but the 28-year-old has confirmed he will now be heading to university.

When asked if his F1 exit was hard to take, De Vries told RacingNews365: “Actually not.

“I had a lot of support and it actually went very naturally. I’ve been playing a lot of golf since then.”

He added: “I’ve never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn’t even finish high school.

“But in September I’m going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who worked with De Vries during his reserve driver stint with the German manufacturer, serves as a guest lecturer at the Harvard Business School.

De Vries is not the first ex-F1 driver to head back to school.

Former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi announced last month that he was going to attend the London Business School to study for an MBA.