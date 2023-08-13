Meet Charles Leclerc’s new girlfriend after their holiday on a yacht

13 Aug 2023
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand

Charles Leclerc has a new love interest in his life.

He has spent the F1 summer break with Alexandra Saint Mleux holidaying on a yacht on the Mediterranean.

They had previously been spotted together on Centre Court at Wimbledon, in the days after the F1 British Grand Prix.

Alexandra is reportedly a 21-year-old French art student, studying in Paris.

She has over 90,000 Tik-Tik followers.

Leclerc has been single since his break-up from Charlotte Sine a year ago.

But perhaps a new romantic interest could kickstart his F1 season after the summer break…