Meet Charles Leclerc’s new girlfriend after their holiday on a yacht

He has spent the F1 summer break with Alexandra Saint Mleux holidaying on a yacht on the Mediterranean.

They had previously been spotted together on Centre Court at Wimbledon, in the days after the F1 British Grand Prix.

Alexandra is reportedly a 21-year-old French art student, studying in Paris.

She has over 90,000 Tik-Tik followers.

Leclerc has been single since his break-up from Charlotte Sine a year ago.

But perhaps a new romantic interest could kickstart his F1 season after the summer break…