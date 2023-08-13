Christian Horner picks out the most outspoken and fiery F1 team boss in meetings

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff’s explosive row was a standout moment from ‘Drive To Survive’.

But, according to the Red Bull boss, neither of them have the loudest voice in the room when an argument breaks out.

Asked by ESPN who the most outspoken and fiery F1 team principal is, Horner replied without thinking: “Franz Tost!

“You know when you’ve been Tosted!”

The AlphaTauri team principal, 67, has a reputation for his forthright views although this will be the last season that Horner, Wolff and co will share a meeting room with him.

Tost is due to step down from AlphaTauri to be replaced by Laurent Mekies next season.

Horner was asked if the regular meetings - where F1 team principles have the opportunity to discuss the key issues relating to the sport - frequently get out of hand.

Horner teased about Wolff: “I don’t tell him to sort his f**** car out in every meeting!

“They get a bit sporty, at times.

“But there needs to be healthy debate in F1. By and large, they are pretty constructive.”

Last season a bust-up between the Mercedes and Red Bull bosses was broadcasted by Netflix.

“I can tell you that all of you are playing a dangerous game,” Wolff claimed at the time.

“If a car ends in the wall because it is too stiff or it is bottoming out, you are in the s**t and I’m gonna come after you!”

Horner hit back: “Are we playing to the cameras here? I think this is probably better off camera.”

Wolff replied: “I don’t care! If you think this is a little game on performance, I’ll tell you, you are very, very wrong!”

Horner raised his voice: “Change your car! You’ve got a problem, change your f**king car!”