Guenther Steiner’s team are expected to want to keep the same driver line-up for the 2024 season.

They brought in Nico Hulkenberg this year, as Mick Schumacher’s replacement, to team with Magnussen.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

“Having had their hands burned trialling an inexperienced line-up that brought funding, Haas have flipped back to experience,” F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto reported.

“It’s paying dividends with the American team in the fight to finish seventh in what would be their best finish since 2018.

“It’s almost certain they will name an unchanged line-up for 2024.”

Talks to extend Magnussen’s stay are “ongoing” and “believed to be very positive”, it was reported.

Hulkenberg is also discussing a new deal with Haas.

Haas named Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin as their drivers in 2021, a pair of rookies.

Steiner has publicly claimed he wanted more experience in his seats, and now a team of Magnussen and Hulkenberg reflects that desire.

Magnussen took pole at the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race at the end of last year in a major high for Haas.