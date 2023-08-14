Rookie Sargeant has yet to score his first point in F1, 12 grands prix into his career, and he sits 11 points behind teammate Alex Albon.

His seat will come under increasing pressure unless he ups his game, according to F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto.

Are Williams the biggest improvers in F1 this season? | F1 2023 Video of Are Williams the biggest improvers in F1 this season? | F1 2023

“The British team, who sit seventh in the standings, already have highly-rated Alex Albon tied up for 2024,” Barretto wrote in a piece for the Formula 1 website.

“On the other side of the garage, rookie Logan Sargeant has had a solid but unspectacular start to life in Formula 1, and knows he needs to up his game to stick around for another season.

“Williams have thrown their collective arm around the American’s shoulders and tried to keep the pressure off him in a bid to help him find a rhythm.

“They are backing him to succeed and earn a second campaign in blue – but he needs to not only find consistency but also close the gap to Albon, particularly in qualifying, and get himself on the scoreboard.

“If he doesn’t, his seat is under threat.

“Mick Schumacher would be an obvious contender, having briefly had talks with the team last year and having kept his hand in through his Mercedes reserve role, where he has earned public praise for his efforts from [Lewis] Hamilton and [George] Russell.”

Schumacher was axed by Haas last season after public criticism from team principal Guenther Steiner for the quantity of his crashes.

He couldn’t find another full-time seat so currently acts as third driver at Mercedes but Schumacher hopes to continue his famous family’s legacy by earning a race seat in 2024.